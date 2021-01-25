Mexico’s President Andrés López Obrador has COVID-19

Mexico’s President Andrés López Obrador has COVID-19Monday, January 25, 2021
|
Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tested positive for the coronavirus.
López Obrador, who is said to have mild symptoms, is currently isolated, but still working, following his diagnosis.
At least two other senior member of his team, Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero and Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, are also awaiting test results.
Mexico is one of the hardest hit countries in the world with almost 150,000 COVID-19 deaths and over 1.7 million infections.
The president’s spokesman, Jesus Ramirez, today announced on Twitter that the nation will receive 24 million doses of Russian’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine although it has not yet been approved for use in the country.
