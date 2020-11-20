Michael J. Fox enters “second retirement” due to health concerns

Michael J. Fox will enter retirement once more as health issues continue to plague the beloved actor.

Fox, who built a long career from hits including Back to the Future and Teen Wolf, suffers from Parkinson’s Disease, which he was diagnosed with decades ago.

Fox shares some of his concerns in a new book, No Time Like the Future, in which he writes “The nascent diminishment in my ability to download words and repeat them verbatim is just the latest ripple in the pond.”

He continued, “There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday, and memorizing seven pages of dialogue, is best behind me,” he reportedly writes in his book. “At least for now.”

The actor said he would be entering a second retirement in fairness to himself and film crews, “not to mention actors who enjoy a little pace”.

He said his decision could change, “because everything changes” but added “if this is the end of my acting career, so be it”.