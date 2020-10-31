Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris, to release debut album

The daughter of pop legend Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson, is to drop her first album, entitled Wilted, on November 11.

According to Jackson, the album was inspired by her recent break-up, which she described as an unpleasant feeling, noting that heartbreak is like a literal ” ache in your chest”.

The 22-year-old, who describes her sound as “alternative folk”, stated that she threw all the pain associated with her split from boyfriend Gabriel Glenn into her music, which resulted in 11 songs.

Until now, Jackson said she was hesitant to call herself a singer-songwriter, particularly in light of the fact that she is one Michael Jackson’s children, which she said adds a layer of scrutiny and vulnerability when stepping on to the music scene.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous, but I feel confident that the people that are supposed to hear this record are going to hear it. It’s going to reach them,” said Jackson to a US Publication.

Earlier this year, Jackson was one half of acoustic duo ‘The Soundflowers’ with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn, until the two split.

Paris Jackson is the biological daughter of Michael Jackson and his second wife, Debbie Rowe; though there is widespread speculation over whether Jackson had any biological children.