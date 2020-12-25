Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch bought by billionaire

A billionaire businessman is now the new owner of Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.

The California property reportedly sold for US$22 million after being initially listed for US$100 million in 2016. The price further dropped to US$67 million a year later.

The iconic 2,700-acre ranch near Santa Barbra was bought by Ron Burgle, an associate of Jackson and co-founder of Yucaipa Companies investment firm.

The purchase includes the 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house. There’s also a standalone 50-seat movie theatre and a dance studio.

Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and barn.