Michael Strahan has COVID-19

Michael Strahan has COVID-19Thursday, January 28, 2021
|
Michael
Strahan, a host of
The former football player is said to be self-quarantining, sources told the Associated Press.
Strahan is not experiencing any severe symptoms of the virus, AP reports.
He has not been on GMA all week, and provided analysis d remotely during the NFC championship game on Sunday.
The 49-year-old has been part of the GMA team since 2016 and has provided regular coverage for Fox’s NFL reporting since retiring from the New York Giants.
