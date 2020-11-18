Michael B. Jordan is the sexiest man alive!Wednesday, November 18, 2020
|
Actor Michael B. Jordan has been named the sexiest man alive by People Magazine.
The magazine’s much-anticipated “Sexiest Man Alive” 2020 was unveiled on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
And Jordan is feeling pretty good about this new title.
“It’s a cool feeling,” he tells People Magazine. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”
He also shared that the women in his family would be especially happy about this.
“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” he said. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.
“Last year’s honoree was singer John Legend and Idris Elba held the title the year prior.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy