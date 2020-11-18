Michael B. Jordan is the sexiest man alive!

Actor Michael B. Jordan has been named the sexiest man alive by People Magazine.

The magazine’s much-anticipated “Sexiest Man Alive” 2020 was unveiled on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

And Jordan is feeling pretty good about this new title.

“It’s a cool feeling,” he tells People Magazine. “You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.’ But it’s a good club to be a part of.”

He also shared that the women in his family would be especially happy about this.

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” he said. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.

“Last year’s honoree was singer John Legend and Idris Elba held the title the year prior.