Micheal K. Williams died of a drug overdose

The New York City medical examiner confirmed actor Michael K. Williams died of an overdose.

According to the New York Post, 54-year-old Williams died from a deadly mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the medical examiner’s office said.

His death was ruled accidental.

The actor, known for his role as Omar Little on “The Wire” was found dead in his New York Apartment on September 6.

He was also known for playing Albert “Chalky” White in the Boardwalk Empire TV series. Williams was nominated for three Emmy Awards and had openly discussed his struggles with drugs over the years.