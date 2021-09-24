Micheal K. Williams died of a drug overdose

Micheal K. Williams died of a drug overdoseFriday, September 24, 2021
|
The New York City medical examiner confirmed actor Michael K. Williams died of an overdose.
According to the New York Post, 54-year-old Williams died from a deadly mix of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the medical examiner’s office said.
His death was ruled accidental.
The actor, known for his role as Omar Little on “The Wire” was found dead in his New York Apartment on September 6.
He was also known for playing Albert “Chalky” White in the Boardwalk Empire TV series. Williams was nominated for three Emmy Awards and had openly discussed his struggles with drugs over the years.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy