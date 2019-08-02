Michelle Obama discusses ‘cute’ husband

Michelle Obama has called her husband, former US President Barack Obama, “cute” in a new interview with Duchess Meghan.

Michelle Obama says her 15-year-old self would smile at “how cute” her husband is.

The former US First Lady has been interviewed by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for the September issue of Britain’s Vogue magazine. Asked what her teenage self would think of how her life has turned out, Michelle gave a playful response about her husband.

“If I’m being honest, she’d probably smile about how cute my husband is,” Michelle said. Michelle also spoke about her early days of parenthood to Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18. She told the duchess to “savour” every moment with her and Prince Harry’s newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.