Michelle Obama launches IGTV series

Michelle Obama launches IGTV seriesWednesday, January 08, 2020
|
Former first lady Michelle Obama partners with media company ATTN to launch an Instagram series called A Year of Firsts.
The series will be centred around four first-year college students as they navigate through their tertiary experience. The series features students Robert Booker, Haseeb, Regan Dunn and Linette Delgado who hail from Alabama, North Dakota, Californa and Washington D.C.
The series seeks to explore how college students handle the pressures of stress, finances, relationships, mental health and school. A Year of Firsts is an extension of Michelle’s ‘Reach Higher’ initiative that she started as the first lady. The initiative was designed to inspire young people to complete their education and build their future.
Michelle shared her inspiration for the series in an Instagram post stating, “As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to try to navigate through a new place and make new friends, all while trying to figure out who you are and who you want to be.”
A Year of Firsts will consist of six episodes spanning from January to June and will appear on IGTV. The use of IGTV is a strategic idea, as the platform has proven beneficial to brands and companies.
Similar to Facebook Watch which features Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk and the Steve Harvey Show, IGTV provides a platform that is inexpensive, easy to use and accessible. This is particularly useful for millennials and Gen Z users, which is Michelle’s target audience.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy