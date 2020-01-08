Michelle Obama launches IGTV series

Former first lady Michelle Obama partners with media company ATTN to launch an Instagram series called A Year of Firsts.

The series will be centred around four first-year college students as they navigate through their tertiary experience. The series features students Robert Booker, Haseeb, Regan Dunn and Linette Delgado who hail from Alabama, North Dakota, Californa and Washington D.C.

The series seeks to explore how college students handle the pressures of stress, finances, relationships, mental health and school. A Year of Firsts is an extension of Michelle’s ‘Reach Higher’ initiative that she started as the first lady. The initiative was designed to inspire young people to complete their education and build their future.

View this post on Instagram The first year of college is exciting, but also a little nerve-racking. As a first-generation college student myself, I know how intimidating it can be to try to navigate through a new place and make new friends, all while trying to figure out who you are and who you want to be. That's why I'm so excited that @reachhigher is teaming up with @attndotcom to share the stories of four first-year college students: Robert, Linette, Regan, and Haseeb. Can't wait for you all to meet them and learn more about what taking that leap really feels like, day in and day out. Stay tuned!A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Jan 7, 2020 at 7:07am PST

A Year of Firsts will consist of six episodes spanning from January to June and will appear on IGTV. The use of IGTV is a strategic idea, as the platform has proven beneficial to brands and companies.

Similar to Facebook Watch which features Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk and the Steve Harvey Show, IGTV provides a platform that is inexpensive, easy to use and accessible. This is particularly useful for millennials and Gen Z users, which is Michelle’s target audience.