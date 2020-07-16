Michelle Obama launches Spotify podcast this month

Michelle Obama will launch a relationship podcast on Spotify on July 29.

The United States’ former first lady will launch The Michelle Obama Podcast focusing on meaningful relationships and conversations.

The announcement with made by Higher Ground, the production company she formed with husband and former President Barack Obama.

A joint statement by Spotify and Higher Groundsaid, “Hosted by Michelle Obama, the series will bring listeners the former First Lady’s most candid and personal conversations, showing us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most.”

Guests on the show will include her mother and brother, Marian and Craig Robinson; late-night host Conan O’Brien and journalist Michele Norris.

Obama said she hopes the podcast will allow the exploration of meaningful topics and sort through questions people are grappling with in their lives.