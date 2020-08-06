Michelle Obama says she suffers from ‘low grade’ depression

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama said she is suffering from “low-grade depression” because of the pandemic, racial injustice, and the “hypocrisy” of the Trump administration.

She made the revelation during the second episode of her podcast, for where she was interviewing US journalist Michele Norris.

“These are not, they are not fulfilling times, spiritually,” she said. “I know that I am dealing with some form of low-grade depression.”

“Not just because of the quarantine, but because of the racial strife, and just seeing this administration, watching the hypocrisy of it, day in and day out, is dispiriting.”

She explained that her sleep and exercise routine has been affected. And revealed how she felt exhausted at the racial prejudice in America.

“And it has led to a weight that I haven’t felt in my life, in a while,” she said.

However, she said managing “emotional highs and lows” required “knowing yourself” and “the things that do bring you joy”.