Michelle Obama to launch Netflix food show for kids

Michelle Obama will launch a children’s food

show featuring puppets on Netflix.

The show is called Waffles + Mochi and will be about discovering good food, cooking it and eating it, Obama shared to Instagram today.

The episodes will be 20 minutes long and feature live action and puppets, with the former First Lady serving as a series regular.

Obama said, “Kids will love it, but I know that adults will also get plenty of laughs — and some tips for the kitchen. In many ways, this show is an extension of my work to support children’s health as first lady — and to be quite honest, I wish a program like this had been around when my girls were young.”