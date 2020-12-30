Michelle Obama, Trump are most admired people in US

Michelle Obama, Trump are most admired people in USWednesday, December 30, 2020
|
Former US President Barack Obama had his 12-year run as the most admired man ended by successor Donald Trump while his wife, Michelle, is the most admired woman of 2020.
The results of the new Gallup poll were released yesterday, and saw Trump claim the top spot alone this year after a tie with Obama in 2019.
Michelle Obama extends her lead in the survey to a third consecutive year.
Trumpâ€™s results came as few Republicans selected anyone else, giving the outgoing president a 39 per cent approval rating while Democrats splir their votes.
Obama was second with 15 per cent while President-elect Joe Biden was third with six per cent and infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci received three per cent. Pope Francis, Bernie Sanders and Bill Gates were also included on the list.
Michelle Obama received 10 per cent of the votes ahead of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris who received six per cent. Third place went to first lady Melania Trump at four per cent.
The poll was conducted by telephone from December 1-17 among a random sample of 1,018 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.
