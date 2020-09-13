Mick Jagger pays tribute to Toots Hibbert

Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, has

added his condolences on the passing of reggae great Toots Hibbert.

Jagger, a world-renowned musician and legend in his own right, shared his sentimental message on Twitter yesterday (September 12).

He tweeted, “So sad to hear of Toots Hibbert’s passing. When I first heard Pressure Drop that was a big moment — he had such a powerful voice and on stage he always gave the audience his total energy. A sad loss to the music world.”

Numerous tributes have poured in for the 77-year-old artiste who is best-known for his work as part of Toots and the Maytals.

Hibbert passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew, Jamaica on Friday evening.

He had been admitted after experiencing respiratory challenges, and was later put into a medically-induced coma.

Toots and the Maytals, had performed as the opening act for the Rolling Stones for several tours in the United States and Europe.