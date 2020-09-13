Mick Jagger pays tribute to Toots Hibbert

Mick Jagger pays tribute to Toots HibbertSunday, September 13, 2020
|
Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, has
added his condolences on the passing of reggae great Toots Hibbert.
Jagger, a world-renowned musician and legend in his own right, shared his sentimental message on Twitter yesterday (September 12).
He tweeted, “So sad to hear of Toots Hibbert’s passing. When I first heard Pressure Drop that was a big moment — he had such a powerful voice and on stage he always gave the audience his total energy. A sad loss to the music world.”
Numerous tributes have poured in for the 77-year-old artiste who is best-known for his work as part of Toots and the Maytals.
Hibbert passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew, Jamaica on Friday evening.
He had been admitted after experiencing respiratory challenges, and was later put into a medically-induced coma.
Toots and the Maytals, had performed as the opening act for the Rolling Stones for several tours in the United States and Europe.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy