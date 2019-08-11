Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split isn’t surprisingSunday, August 11, 2019
|
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split isn’t “surprising” to their friends as they had deep “issues”.
The Wrecking Ball hitmaker and the Hunger Games actor announced they had gone their separate ways on Sunday. But an insider insists the couple still had “a lot of issues” despite appearing to be perfect.
“This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day. After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues,” a source told People magazine. “They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work. It’s not surprising at all.”
The source said Miley and Liam were “drifting apart” for months prior to their split. News of the couple’s split came shortly after the pop star described their relationship as “unique”.
