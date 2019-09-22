Miley Cyrus focusing on career following split from Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus wants to “focus on her career” following her split from Kaitlynn Carter.

The 26-year-old pop star broke up with Kaitlynn earlier this week after less than two months of dating, and it has now been claimed their decision to part ways comes as Miley isn’t interested in a “serious relationship” right now, and wants to put herself and her career first.

A source told People magazine: “Miley doesn’t want a serious relationship. She and Kaitlynn spent every day together, and it just wasn’t anything that Miley wanted to continue doing. She wants to focus on her career.”

Miley’s split from the 31-year-old reality star comes after her high-profile break up from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she broke up with just days before she was spotted with Kaitlynn for the first time.

Speaking about the split, another source said this week: “Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They’re still friends. They’ve been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they’re just not in a romantic relationship anymore.”

The Malibu hitmaker was spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn – who also recently split from ex-partner Brody Jenner – on the same day news broke that she and Liam had ended their seven-month marriage, but she previously insisted she had never cheated on the Hunger Games star.

The chart-topping singer confessed to making numerous mistakes during her young years but insisted she was committed to trying to make their marriage work.