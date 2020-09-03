Miley Cyrus opens up about failed marriage

American

entertainer Miley Cyrus has opened up about her failed marriage, and she said

that it was difficult to go through a public divorce.

Miley and Liam Hemsworth shocked fans in 2019 when they broke up less than a year after being married.

It was a difficult time for Miley.

“What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore, that’s OK, I can accept that,” she said on a recent episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast.

“I can’t accept the villainizing and just all those stories. It’s amazing that the public kind of thinks there’s no gap of time they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to this.”

Miley, who dated Cody Simpson for 10 months after her marriage ended, says she has no regrets about any of her failed relationships. She is also quite open to finding love again, but preferably with someone who has their life figured out.