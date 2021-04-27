Ministry staff throw surprise party for Babsy’s 75th birthday

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia Grange, was treated to a wonderful surprise on her birthday.

‘Babsy’, as she is affectionately called, was serenaded by legendary saxophonist Dean Fraser on arrival at her offices on Tuesday (April 27).

The long standing Member of Parliament – who turned 75- shared a video snippet from the event on her Twitter account.

In the video, Grange appeared pleasantly surprised, as Fraser played ‘Happy Birthday’ as she exited her vehicle.

She was also provided balloons and other gifts to mark the occasion.

“I can’t believe this,” she remarked after Fraser’s rendition came to an end while expressing thanks for the surprise.

Thank you — Hon.Olivia Grange (@Babsy_grange) #DeanFraser and the staff @MCGESJamaica for the surprise. Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/4XbUy250sJApril 27, 2021

The event was organized by members of her team at the ministry, who she thanked using the social media platform.

Minister Grange is one of the longest serving MPs currently in government, and has been serving as Culture Minister for the last five years.

Grange is currently the oldest female politician in Parliament.