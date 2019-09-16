Miss Jamaica World finals is on this Saturday

Miss Jamaica World finals is on this SaturdayMonday, September 16, 2019
It’s all systems go for this Saturday’s grand coronation of the 2019 Miss Jamaica World beauty pageant. Sixteen ladies are competing for the crown and the chance to represent Jamaica at the Miss World finals in London later this year. The finals takes place at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Ballroom. Showtime is 8 PM.
Since they were sashed and presented to the public in July, the girls have been making the rounds at different events, paying courtesy calls and visiting various attractions across the island.
So far, four of them have advanced to the top ten, courtesy of the fast track events. Roshelle McKinley won the Beach Beauty title, while Euricka Brown was named Top Model. Thalia Malcolm was the winner in the Fitness competition, while Toni Ann Singh won Talent.
See gallery below with our fast track winner
- Roshelle McKinley Beach Beauty Winner
- Euricka Brown Top Model Winner
- Toni Ann Singh Talent Winner
- Thalia Malcolm (centre) Fitness Competition Winner
The winner of the Miss Jamaica World Beauty with a Purpose Award will be announced during the finals.
The finalists are:
- Euricka Brown – Miss Dezign Diva
- Soyini Phillips – Miss RETV
- Roshelle McKinley – Miss Interlinc Communications
- April Marshall – Miss Liguanea Plaza
- Kadijah McIntosh – Miss Lasco Financial Services
- Alanna Wanliss – Miss Maxie Department Store
- Haqirah Greaves – Miss Mushroom
- Toni Ann Singh — Miss Cover Girl
- Mariann Knight — Miss Cetamol Menstrual
- Thalia Malcolm — Miss Charles Chocolates
- Brianna Knight — Miss Earl’s Fashions
- Danevia Powell — Miss Fontana Pharmacy
- Joellee McKenzie — Miss Knutsford Express
- Christan Codner — Miss Neutrogena
- Renee Farquharson — Miss Renta Car Caribbean Tours
- Tashana Clarke — Miss Witter Village
There has been a lot of buzz on social media since the finalists were selected. Our predictions for the Top 5 are as follows:
Roshelle McKinley
Alanna Wanliss
Toni Ann Singh
Kadijah McIntosh
Soyini Phillips
BUZZ fam tell us what you think of our predictions and who you think will ultimately take the crown.
