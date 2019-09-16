Miss Jamaica World finals is on this Saturday

It’s all systems go for this Saturday’s grand coronation of the 2019 Miss Jamaica World beauty pageant. Sixteen ladies are competing for the crown and the chance to represent Jamaica at the Miss World finals in London later this year. The finals takes place at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel Ballroom. Showtime is 8 PM.

Since they were sashed and presented to the public in July, the girls have been making the rounds at different events, paying courtesy calls and visiting various attractions across the island.

So far, four of them have advanced to the top ten, courtesy of the fast track events. Roshelle McKinley won the Beach Beauty title, while Euricka Brown was named Top Model. Thalia Malcolm was the winner in the Fitness competition, while Toni Ann Singh won Talent.

Roshelle McKinley Beach Beauty Winner

Euricka Brown Top Model Winner

Toni Ann Singh Talent Winner

Thalia Malcolm (centre) Fitness Competition Winner

The winner of the Miss Jamaica World Beauty with a Purpose Award will be announced during the finals.

The finalists are:

Euricka Brown – Miss Dezign Diva

Soyini Phillips – Miss RETV

Roshelle McKinley – Miss Interlinc Communications

April Marshall – Miss Liguanea Plaza

Kadijah McIntosh – Miss Lasco Financial Services

Alanna Wanliss – Miss Maxie Department Store

Haqirah Greaves – Miss Mushroom

Toni Ann Singh — Miss Cover Girl

Mariann Knight — Miss Cetamol Menstrual

Thalia Malcolm — Miss Charles Chocolates

Brianna Knight — Miss Earl’s Fashions

Danevia Powell — Miss Fontana Pharmacy

Joellee McKenzie — Miss Knutsford Express

Christan Codner — Miss Neutrogena

Renee Farquharson — Miss Renta Car Caribbean Tours

Tashana Clarke — Miss Witter Village

There has been a lot of buzz on social media since the finalists were selected. Our predictions for the Top 5 are as follows:

Roshelle McKinley

Alanna Wanliss

Toni Ann Singh

Kadijah McIntosh

Soyini Phillips

BUZZ fam tell us what you think of our predictions and who you think will ultimately take the crown.