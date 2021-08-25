Miss Kitty reveals she’s on the mend after unknown illness

Media personality Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton has shocked fans with news of a recent illness but has revealed she is on the road to recovery.

The ‘Miss Kitty Live’ host made the disclosure on her Instagram (IG) on Wednesday( August 25) where she shared pictures of her mother taking care of her.

Visible in the photos posted are the media personality’s lower extremities, along with her hand that appears to be connected to a drip.

“It’s been rough but thanks be to God I’m on the mend. Road to recovery. I’m so grateful to Mommy for all she has done” she wrote on the social media platform.

While it is unclear the nature of Hylton’s illness, get well soon messages have been pouring in for the vivacious radio host.

Dancehall artiste Spice was among the first to reach the comment section, writing, “What did I miss. Hurry up and get right back up yah Miss Kitty, love you sis”.

Sprinter Yohan Blake, who himself recently had a medical issue which landed him in the hospital, wrote, “Recover well”

Others who wished Hylton a speedy recovery included: dancehall producer Romeich Major, YouTuber Tami Mitchell among others.