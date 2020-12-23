Model Stella Tennant dies at 50

Noted British model Stella Tennant has died. She was 50-years-old.

A statement from her family said the model died suddenly, but did not reveal her cause of death.

“It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020,” the statement to PA news agency read. “Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.”

Tennant who is from Scotland made her name in the early 1990s, appearing in photo shoots for publications such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. She also on runways and in advertising campaigns for fashion brands including Calvin Klein, Chanel and Burberry.

The statement added: “Her family ask for their privacy to be respected. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date.”