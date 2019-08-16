Mom inspires Kapa Shanti to write ‘Oh Mama’

Kapa Shanti is confident that Oh Mama will do well in Jamaica. (Photos: Contributed)

Guyana-born reggae and dancehall artiste Kapa Shanti is confident that his soon-to-be-released single, Oh Mama, will be a big hit in Jamaica.

Produced by Mark Walcott, the song is scheduled to be released at the end of August on the IMark Music imprint.

“I love my mother dearly. She is a fantastic mother, so I recorded this song for her and all the other wonderful mothers in the world. This is a very good song, and I believe it has the potential to be a huge hit in Jamaica and other parts of the world,” he said.

The New York-based deejay said that he was inspired to pursue a career in music after he and his grandmother watched Shabba Ranks on a VHS video performing at the Underground Club in New York in the mid-1990s.

“After watching Shaba Ranks’ performance, from that day I was hooked. His performance was out of this world. That was the day I made up my mind to become a dancehall artiste,” said Kapa Shanti, who launched his recording career in 2009 with Pressure The Poor.

Since then, Kapa Shanti, whose real name is Jomo Procter, has done collaborations with several Jamaican artistes, including Macka Diamond, Pinchers, Norris Man, Future Fambo and Capleton, who makes a guest appearance in one of his upcoming videos.

Though based in New York, the entertainer said that he loves visiting Jamaica.

“I love travelling to Jamaica to record music and to hang out and have a good time with my friends and in-laws. It’s one of my favourite places. I’m scheduled to visit Jamaica before the end of this month to do some promotions in support of Oh Mama,” he said.

— Story by Chase