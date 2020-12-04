Money moves! Stephen Marley buys US$3.4-m home in Florida

If you

ever had doubt that the Marley family is making bank, we’re about to set you

straight.

Stephen Marley just shelled out US$3.4 million for two adjoining properties in Homestead, Florida according to Yahoo News.

Marley’s Homestead estate purchase, which totals 5.6 acres, is reported to have seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathroom, plus two guest houses!

Described as a “rustic chic estate”, it also has a media room, pool, tennis and volleyball courts, gym, four-car garage and a koi river, because why not?

Marley will have company as the home is near his family private recording studio, Lion’s Den, which is also in Homestead.

Stephen’s dad, the legendary Bob Marley, also had a home in South Dade, Miami.