Month-long celebration for Bob Marley

Month-long celebration for Bob MarleyMonday, January 13, 2020
|
Bob
Marley’s 75th celebrations of his life and work will have three
workshops and a symposium, which will be used to expose upcoming artistes on
the journey they will have to take to accomplish their dreams.
The month-long celebrations will culminate on February 6 at the residence that Bob Marley’s lived on Hope Road. On the day, there will be different activities on the premises before a free concert in the evening.
At the launch at Tuff Gong International Studio on Marcus Garvey Drive Saturday evening, it was announced that the theme for this year’s celebrations would be Redemption.
It is taken from Bob Marley’s well-known ballad Redemption Song, which he penned while battling cancer in the final years of his life.
Meanwhile, the workshops will be held on January 16, 23 and 30, will be respectively titled ‘Benefits Of Having A Booking Agent’, ‘Music And Digital Media’ and ‘The 2020 On Music And Film’.
On February 6 during the day of activities, there will be a symposium titled, ‘The Business of Bob – Lessons To Be Learnt’.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy