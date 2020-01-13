Month-long celebration for Bob Marley

Bob

Marley’s 75th celebrations of his life and work will have three

workshops and a symposium, which will be used to expose upcoming artistes on

the journey they will have to take to accomplish their dreams.

The month-long celebrations will culminate on February 6 at the residence that Bob Marley’s lived on Hope Road. On the day, there will be different activities on the premises before a free concert in the evening.

At the launch at Tuff Gong International Studio on Marcus Garvey Drive Saturday evening, it was announced that the theme for this year’s celebrations would be Redemption.

It is taken from Bob Marley’s well-known ballad Redemption Song, which he penned while battling cancer in the final years of his life.

Meanwhile, the workshops will be held on January 16, 23 and 30, will be respectively titled ‘Benefits Of Having A Booking Agent’, ‘Music And Digital Media’ and ‘The 2020 On Music And Film’.

On February 6 during the day of activities, there will be a symposium titled, ‘The Business of Bob – Lessons To Be Learnt’.