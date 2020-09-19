More Family Time: Ziggy Marley releases kid-friendly album

Reggae entertainer Ziggy Marley has released a kid-friendly album called More Family Time.

The album was released on Friday, September 18, and Marley is excited about the project.

â€œToday is a happy day & I am feeling good as we announce with some fanfare Ÿ˜‚ the release of #morefamilytime a album full of music for kids & families. Inspired by the Most High and my children. JAH bless and give thanks,â€ Marley said on Twitter.

More Family Time is a follow-up to Marleyâ€™s 2009 Family Time, which won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Album for Children in 2010.

The album also features several acts, including Ben Harper, Sheryl Crow, Lisa Loeb, Tom Morello, Busta Rhymes, Angelique Kidjo, Alanis Morissette, Stephen Marley, and Jamie Lee Curtis reading her new book. Marleyâ€™s children â€“ Judah, Gideon, Abraham, and Isaiah â€“ also make special appearances, along with his puppy, Romeo.

In addition, some of the proceeds from the album will go to Marleyâ€™s foundation, Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment (URGE), which supports Chepstow Primary School and the One Love Youth Camp.