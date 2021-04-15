More than 100,000 people complained about BBC’s coverage of Prince Philip’s death

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been providing robust coverage of Prince Philip’s death, but its audience is not pleased.

It received 109,741 complaints about its extensive coverage of the Duke of Edinburg’s death. This makes it the most complained-about piece of programming in BBC’s history.

According to the news outlet, it cleared its schedules to cover the news when Prince Philip died on Friday. As such, EastEnders and the MasterChef finals were replaced by news programmes, while BBC Four was taken off air completely.

It said it did all of this because Prince Philip’s death was “a significant event which generated a lot of interest both nationally and internationally”.

And while it acknowledges its audience’s reaction, BBC said it also has a role to play “as the national broadcaster, during moments of national significance”.

“We do not make such changes without careful consideration,” a statement from the corporation said.

“We acknowledge some viewers were unhappy with the level of coverage given, and impact this had on the billed TV and Radio schedules.”

It added; “We are grateful for all feedback, and we always listen to the response from our audiences.”