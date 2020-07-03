More than 73,000 weddings postponed in England due to COVID-19

More than 73,000 weddings postponed in England due to COVID-19Friday, July 03, 2020
|
The coronavirus lockdown has prevented 73,400
couples from saying “I do” in England, according to estimates published by the
Office for National Statistics(ONS).
About 300 same-sex civil partnerships have also been delayed, the ONS said.
Weddings are set to resume under an easing of restrictions in England from July 4, but only if couples are willing to adhere to strict guidelines. They will be allowed a maximum of 30 guests who must maintain social distancing and avoid eating, drinking or singing unless behind a screen.
The UK wedding industry is worth around 10 billion pounds (US$12.5 billion) annually, according to the website Hitched W.I.F.E. The ONS figures are based on the four-year average of marriages that took place in England between March 23 and July 3 2014 to 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy