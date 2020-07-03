More than 73,000 weddings postponed in England due to COVID-19

The coronavirus lockdown has prevented 73,400

couples from saying “I do” in England, according to estimates published by the

Office for National Statistics(ONS).

About 300 same-sex civil partnerships have also been delayed, the ONS said.

Weddings are set to resume under an easing of restrictions in England from July 4, but only if couples are willing to adhere to strict guidelines. They will be allowed a maximum of 30 guests who must maintain social distancing and avoid eating, drinking or singing unless behind a screen.

The UK wedding industry is worth around 10 billion pounds (US$12.5 billion) annually, according to the website Hitched W.I.F.E. The ONS figures are based on the four-year average of marriages that took place in England between March 23 and July 3 2014 to 2017.