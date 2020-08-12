Mother names baby ‘Sky’ after delivery on flight

A baby born on a flight to Anchorage, Alaska was named ‘Sky’ by his mother.

The plane was transporting the mother from the small community of Glenallen to the hospital to give birth when the child was delivered mid-flight.

The mother, Chrystal Hicks, said “I was just having contractions and it wouldn’t stop, and it kept getting stronger and they thought we were going to make it…But we obviously didn’t make it very far.”

Hicks gave birth to Sky on the plane an hour into the flight, five weeks shy of the usual 40. He was put on a breathing machine when he arrived at the hospital due to his premature birth.

The baby is expected to be discharged from the hospital next week.