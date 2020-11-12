Mother of first black child to attend desegregated school dies

Lucille Bridges, the mother of the first black child to attend a desegregated school in the United States, died yesterday, November 11.

Bridges’ daughter, Ruby, made the announcement on Instagram, where she shared a photo of the historic day her mother held her hand and accompanied her through the doors of the New Orleans institution that had been all-white up to that point.

“Today our country lost a hero. Brave, progressive, a champion for change. She helped alter the course of so many lives by setting me out on my path as a six year old little girl,” Ruby captioned the Instagram photo.

“Our nation lost a Mother of the Civil Rights Movement today. And I lost my mom. I love you and am grateful for you. May you Rest In Peace,” she added.

Bridges gave birth to Ruby in 1954, the same year the Supreme Court passed its landmark decision known as Brown vs the Board, officially ending racial segregation in schools.

Ruby Bridges was the first African-American student to attend an all -white elementary school in the South.

Bridges enrolled her daughter Ruby in the William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans and went to the school for the first time on Nov. 14, 1960, under the escort of federal marshals.