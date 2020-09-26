Motherhood is a full-time job that Katy Perry loves!Saturday, September 26, 2020
|
A month into
her motherhood journey, singer Katy Perry is realising that being a mom is hardwork.
But she loves it!
The singer gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, on August 26. This is her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.
In a series of tweets on Thursday, Katy shared her struggle. “Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full-time job,” she said.
“When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of “time off…” she’s coming from a full-time job… of being a mom, lol,” she wrote in another post.
“I love my job,” she added.
ALSO READ: Katy Perry promotes new album from hospital bed
Katy also encouraged her followers to call their mothers and express their love and appreciation. She also told them to advocate for paid family leave.
And even as Katy gets used to motherhood, she is also promoting a new album called Smile that was released a day after she gave birth.
