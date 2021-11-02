MP Floyd Green to wed long-time partner, Dr Kerida Brice

MP Floyd Green to wed long-time partner, Dr Kerida BriceTuesday, November 02, 2021
Cue the wedding bells BUZZ fam because Member of Parliament for South West St Elizabeth, Floyd Green and his partner Dr Kerida Brice are set to tie the knot.
The former Minister of Agriculture made the announcement via social media on Monday accompanied by photos of the pair obviously smitten as they embrace each other lovingly.
And as if the photos weren’t cute enough, Green’s caption embodied the very essence of love as he summed up what his bride-to-be means to him.
Borrowing from poet and photographer, Adrian McDonald, the Munro College Old wrote, “I think about days when the sun would rise and set in an instance, days when I’ve lived many lives in a single breath, drawn in awe of your magnificence. And in your presence I am like water that’s freely contained.”
“Here is where I choose to settle, grounded by depths of affection and surrounded by shores of love. I do not know when we happened, or how we became, but somehow we managed to trap eternity between our souls. Together – we are, the way God – is,” the poem continued.
Brice also shared the snaps as well as the beautiful poem to her own social media page.
Green and Brice share a son, Nathaniel Marcus.
Their announcement was met with a flood of congratulatory messages from socialites, entertainment industry insiders and politicians alike. Among those to offer up well wishes were Minister of Health and Wellness, Christopher Tufton, Member of Parliament (MP) for Portland Eastern Ann Marie Vaz, member of Parliament (MP) for St Ann South Eastern, Lisa Hanna and Government Senator, Matthew Samuda.
