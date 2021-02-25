Mr Potato Head is going gender-neutral

Mr Potato Head is going gender-neutralThursday, February 25, 2021
It’s Potato Head for you.
BUZZ Fam, so here’s what’s up. Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is making removing the “Mr” from its name and will now be referred to simply as ‘Potato Head’.
It’s part of the company’s thrust to modernise the popular toy which has been around for more than 70 years.
It follows in the footsteps of toymakers like Barbie that has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.
The change will appear on boxes this year.
