Mr Vegas’ former manager remembered for his contribution to music

Mr Vegas’ former manager remembered for his contribution to musicThursday, September 12, 2019
|
Byron Murray, the former manager for dancehall artiste Mr Vegas, has died. Murray passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness. He was 54 years old.
On social media, Mr Vegas commented on Murray’s passing.
“Walk in peace Byron Murray. You taught me so much. You were a brother and a great, honest manager. None compares to you,” he said.
Murray has been credited for Vegas’ success in the dancehall and on the international scene. He piloted Vegas’ signing to Greensleeves Records.
Murray was also the manager for several other acts, including Chico, Hawkeye, Jack-A-Diamond and Alozade.
A former banker, Murray started out as a road manager for the Danny Browne-owned Main Street Records, before moving into production in the late 1990s. His label, In the Streetz Records, evolved into a distribution arm, distributing vinyl 45 rpms and CDs for a number of local producers. He was also instrumental in the production of hit rhythms such as ‘Crash’ and ‘Bollywood’.
Former publicist Ralston Barrett was overwhelmed upon hearing of Murray’s passing.
“To me, Byron Murray is one of the unsung heroes in the music business. He has done a lot for the industry, and he has piloted the success and rise of so many artistes and producers. He was the first person to hire me as a publicist,” said Barrett.
He added: “I am very sad because I have lost a good friend and mentor.”
Among the hit songs that Murray produced were Red Red Red by Beenie Man, Lock Up by Capleton, She’s a Ho by Mr Vegas, Street Dreams by Alozade and Go Rachel by Hawkeye.
Dancehall artiste Hawkeye remembered Murray as the first person to have given him a number one song.
“Murray contributed to my success as an artiste. He invited me to join the In The Streetz camp and gave me my first number one song, which was Go Rachel. Condolences to his family and friends,” said Hawkeye.
