Multiple oral sex partners increases risk of HPV cancers, study finds

Multiple oral sex partners increases risk of HPV cancers, study findsTuesday, January 12, 2021
|
You might not want to go around offering everyone oral sex after this BUZZ fam.
A Johns Hopkins University study has found that people who have over 10 oral sex partners are more likely to develop human papillomavirus-related mouth and throat cancer.
And that risk is even higher when you start giving oral sex at a younger age.
So the team at the Baltimore hospital surveyed 163 adults with HPV-related mouth and throat cancers. They then quizzed another 345 adults who had no diseases on their sexual behaviours.
The researchers found that oral sex as an adolescent or teen raised one’s risk for the cancers by 80 per cent, and starting younger and having more partners increased the risk by 180 per cent.
Meanwhile, people who had older sexual partners when they were young and those with partners who had extra-marital sex were up to 70 per cent more likely to have the disease.
“As with all STDs, having new partners introduces some risk for infection, but most people who become infected clear the infection without developing cancer,” Dr Virginia Drake a head and neck surgeon at Johns Hopkins said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy