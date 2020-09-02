Must be nice! Top 10 tennis stars raked in US$340 million

Must be nice! Top 10 tennis stars raked in US$340 millionWednesday, September 02, 2020
The world’s top 10 earning tennis players brought in US$340 million in the past year and they’ve barely played in the past five months!
Tennis is one of the most lucrative sports for players and sponsors and as such, there’s a whole lot of money to be made! For example, the US Open which began on Monday, will see the winners of the men’s and women’s tournament walk away with US$3 million each! That’s not bad for a week’s work.
Despite the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic – which saw most athletes benched as sports were put on pause – tennis players still managed to make bank.
Swiss star Roger Federer earned US$106.3 million before tax for the period June 2019 and June 2020, reports Forbes. That’s an incredible figure for a man who only won two of his ten ATP tournaments over the year.
The sum also made Federer the world’s highest paid athlete, but he wasn’t the only one stacking bands.
See the list of the top 10 highest-earning tennis stars below:
- Roger Federer – US$106.3 million
- Novak Djokovic – US$44.6 million
- Rafael Nadal – US$40 million
- Naomi Osaka – US$37. 4 million
- Serena Williams – US$36 million
- Kei Nishikori – US$32.1 million
- Ashleigh Barty – US$13.1 million
- Danil Medvedev – US$11.8 million
- Dominic Thiem – US$11.1 million
- Simona Halep – US$10.9 million
