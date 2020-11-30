My bad! Rita Ora apologises after birthday bash broke COVID-19 rules

My bad! Rita Ora apologises after birthday bash broke COVID-19 rulesMonday, November 30, 2020
Rita Ora apologised for hosting her 30th birthday party which breached COVID-19 rules in the UK in an Instagram post today, November 30.
Despite all restaurants and bars in the UK order to remain closed for dining services as part of new COVID-19 protocols, the singer and her friends were spotted partying up a storm at a local London establishment.
Ora has since issued an apology, taking full responsibility for her actions which she described as an “inexcusable error of judgement”.
“I’m deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realize how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility,” said Ora’s post stated.
“I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise,” she added.
According to a UK newspaper, Ora paid the £10,000 fine after cops visited her home early Monday morning.
