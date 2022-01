‘My biggest blessing’: Shenseea’s son turns five!

Dancehall artiste Shenseea’s son, Rajeiro, turns is turns today.

And Shenseea took us on a trip down memory lane as she reflected on his birth which she says has been the biggest blessing in her life.

Sharing photos of a younger Rajeiro, the Blessed artiste let her fans know just how much he has changed her life.

“I will forever be here for you! You’ve changed me for the better, pushed me past my limit, gave me strength, patience, confidence, motivation and taught me how to really love,†she wrote.

"HAPPIEST of Birthdays to my BIGGEST and BEST BLESSING of all time! MY SON I love you more than anything and anyone else in this world my King.â€

She also shared how amazed she was at how fast he’s growing.

"Remember when I gave birth I couldn't sleep for the whole night because I was just up staring in AWE love u papa growing up so fast,†she said.

Although Rajeiro is only five, the son of the fast rising dancehall star is already securing his own bag. He is a brand ambassador for Babybop store, and soft drink company, Chubby.