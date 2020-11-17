‘My biggest blessing’: Shenseea’s son turns five!Tuesday, November 17, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Shenseeaâ€™s son, Rajeiro, turns is turns today.
And Shenseea took us on a trip down memory lane as she reflected on his birth which she says has been the biggest blessing in her life.
Sharing photos of a younger Rajeiro, the Blessed artiste let her fans know just how much he has changed her life.
â€œI will forever be here for you! Youâ€™ve changed me for the better, pushed me past my limit, gave me strength, patience, confidence, motivation and taught me how to really love,â€ she wrote.
â€œHAPPIEST of Birthdays Ÿ¥³ to my BIGGEST and BEST BLESSING of all time! MY SON Ÿ‘©â€Ÿ‘¦I love you more than anything and anyone else in this world ŸŒ myÂ #SCORPIOnÂ King.â€
She also shared how amazed she was at how fast heâ€™s growing.
â€œRemember when I gave birth I couldnâ€™t sleep for the whole night because I was just up staring in AWE Ÿ¥ºŸ¥ºŸ¥º love u papa â¤ï¸ growing up so fast,â€ she said.
Although Rajeiro is only five, the son of the fast rising dancehall star is already securing his own bag. He is a brand ambassador for Babybop store, and soft drink company, Chubby.
