‘My Boy Lollipop’ singer, Millie Small, would have been 74 today

‘My Boy Lollipop’ singer, Millie Small, would have been 74 todayTuesday, October 06, 2020
|
Jamaican singer Millie Small was born on this day October 6, in 1946.
The singer, best known for her song My Boy Lollipop, would have been 74.
She passed away in London on May 5 this year, after suffering a stroke and falling into a coma.
Born in Clarendon, Small rose to stardom with the ska hit, produced by Chris Blackwell and arranged by Ernie Ranglin, which entered the top 10 charts in the United States and the United Kingdom after its 1964 release.
The song went on to sell several million records worldwide, making Small one of the first internationally acclaimed music acts from the Caribbean.
Following her passing, Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Olivia Grange, said, “Millie Small will forever be remembered as one of Jamaica’s great music icons. Under the guidance of legendary producer Chris Blackwell she brought Jamaican music to the world, with ‘My Boy Lollipop’ getting to number two on the US and UK charts in 1964 and selling seven million copies.”
