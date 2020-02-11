‘My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone’: Vanessa Bryant opens up about her loss

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Kobe Bryant and mother of Gianna who both died in a helicopter crash last month, has opened up about her grief and the pain she has been feeling.

Vanessa, who still has three other girls with Kobe, disclosed to the world through Instagram that she is still trying to come to grips with there deaths. â€œMy brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I canâ€™t process both at the same time,â€ she remarked in a caption below a video of her daughter playing basketball with her dad.

While she expressed her grief at the loss of her two loved ones, she was, however, feeling greater grief for her daughter who had yet to live her life. â€œWhy should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isnâ€™t being able to have that opportunity?! Iâ€™m so mad. She had so much life to live,â€ she continued.

She, however, noted that she has to stay strong for her three other daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri. â€œI know what Iâ€™m feeling is normal. Itâ€™s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case thereâ€™s anyone out there thatâ€™s experienced a loss like this,â€ she added. â€œGod I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.â€