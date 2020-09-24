‘My DMs are flooded’… but Cardi B isn’t ready to date anyone

It hasn’t even been two weeks since rapper Cardi B filed for divorce from husband Offset, but already people are shooting their shot via Instagram.

“I could date any man I want,” Cardi B said in a live video on OnlyFans on Wednesday “My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy.”

Last week, it was revealed that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset after being married for three years. Unlike the previous time they separated, she said that this split is not as a result of her husband cheating. Instead, she said she became tired of the arguments and that they simply grew apart.

“I didn’t wait until he cheated on me again,” said Cardi B, who has a two-year-old daughter with Offset. “I didn’t wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave.”

And as she tries to deal with her new reality, she added: “You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave.”