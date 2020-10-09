“My greatest blessing”: Former Olympian Novlene Williams-Mills enjoying motherhood

“My greatest blessing”: Former Olympian Novlene Williams-Mills enjoying motherhoodFriday, October 09, 2020
|
Six months ago, former Olympian Novlene Williams-Mills got the â€˜greatest blessingâ€™ of her life when she gave birth to twin boys, Jamari and Jameir Mills. And the 38-year-old couldnâ€™t be happier as she celebrated their six-month-old milestone.
â€œMY Greatest Blessingâ€ I canâ€™t believe our babies are 6 months old already. It has been the greatest 6 months of my life from the smile both of you put on my face every day,â€ she wrote on her Instagram account, along with posting adorable photos of her sons.
Williams-Mills said her parenting journey has been made much easier because of the support of her husband, Jameel Mills.
â€œThanksÂ @jmillz13Â for taking this parent journey with me because we are enjoying our little ones you make parenting so much easier. I still canâ€™t believe I have TWINS Ÿ‘¯â€â™€ï¸ lol Ÿ˜‚. God sure blessed me when He gave me both of you.Â #twinsÂ #twinmomlifeÂ #happy6months,â€ she continued.
Williams-Mills is a 2007 World Championships 400m bronze medallist. She has been Jamaicaâ€™s standard-bearer in the 400m for a number of years and has led the team to four Olympic relay medals and six medals at the World Championships. In 2015, she famously anchored Jamaicaâ€™s 4x400m to win World Championships in Beijing.
She is a breast cancer survivor who was born and raised in St Ann, Jamaica but currently resides in Florida.
