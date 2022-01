“My greatest blessing”: Former Olympian Novlene Williams-Mills enjoying motherhood

Six months ago, former Olympian Novlene Williams-Mills got the ‘greatest blessing’ of her life when she gave birth to twin boys, Jamari and Jameir Mills. And the 38-year-old couldn’t be happier as she celebrated their six-month-old milestone.

“MY Greatest Blessing†I can’t believe our babies are 6 months old already. It has been the greatest 6 months of my life from the smile both of you put on my face every day,†she wrote on her Instagram account, along with posting adorable photos of her sons.

Williams-Mills said her parenting journey has been made much easier because of the support of her husband, Jameel Mills.

“Thanks @jmillz13 for taking this parent journey with me because we are enjoying our little ones you make parenting so much easier. I still can’t believe I have TWINS Ÿ‘¯â€â™€ï¸ lol Ÿ˜‚. God sure blessed me when He gave me both of you. #twins #twinmomlife #happy6months,†she continued.

Williams-Mills is a 2007 World Championships 400m bronze medallist. She has been Jamaica’s standard-bearer in the 400m for a number of years and has led the team to four Olympic relay medals and six medals at the World Championships. In 2015, she famously anchored Jamaica’s 4x400m to win World Championships in Beijing.

She is a breast cancer survivor who was born and raised in St Ann, Jamaica but currently resides in Florida.