“My health is in perfect condition”: Peter Phillips says he’s cancer-free

Jamaica’s Leader of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) Dr Peter Phillips has declared that he is cancer-free.

Phillips informed the nation of his health status during the national debate on leadership last evening, August 29, while responding to a question by journalist George Davis.

He said, “The first point I would make is that my treatment is over. I am cancer-free, and I thank God for that opportunity. At the present time, I think we have to recognise that what I am called upon to do, is to operate with the best of my ability, to give of myself, as I have done at every stage in my public service career.”

Phillips went on to list achievements over his decades-long political career, including involvement in Portmore housing construction, creation of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company and ‘rescuing’ the nation’s economy following the 2007 global recession.

“Now, I am prepared to give service again as long as the Almighty permits it and my health enables me and, as of now, my health is in perfect condition.”

Phillips’s battle with stage 3 colon cancer was made public in early April when the PNP released a statement confirming that he had surgery the previous month to remove cancerous tissue from his colon.

Jamaica will go to the polls for its general election on September 3.