‘My Poomps’: Ann-Marie Vaz makes heartfelt birthday post to husband

‘My Poomps’: Ann-Marie Vaz makes heartfelt birthday post to husbandMonday, December 16, 2019
|
West Portland Members of Parliament Daryl Vaz celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday (Dec 15) and we are certain that this warm birthday post from wife Ann-Marie Vaz made his day.
â€œHappy birthday, my Poomps! A weh words a guh? I, the living proof of #DreamBig could not even come close to dreaming up the reality of what it feels like to be Loved by you! I love you & will stand firm and strong by your side always!â€ Ann-Marie posted on her Instagram page.
She said he was the centre of her universe, a kind heart and noted that she was â€œweakâ€ for him.
â€œBest father, husband, son, brother, friend & gentleman! Continue to shine your light so that others, including me, will continue to be inspired to be selfless & patriotic,â€ Ann-Marie added.
