Mya marries mystery man in secret ceremony

Mya secretly got married in December.

The Case of the Ex hitmaker hasn’t publicly been romantically involved with anyone for several years but tied the knot in a secret ceremony in the Seychelles before the end of 2019.

TMZ obtained a photo of the 40-year-old singer wearing a full-length white wedding dress and veil standing on the beach but admitted they didn’t know who she had wed.

In the past, Mya has been romantically linked with the likes of Jay-Z, The Game, and NFL players Larry Johnson and DeSean Jackson.

The In Too Deep actress is a prolific user of Instagram yet has no posts shared from her wedding or with her mystery man.

However, it is likely that whoever the groom was, they will be vegan as Mya – whose real full name is Mya Marie Harrison – has previously admitted she doesn’t want to be with someone who eats animal products.

She said in 2018: “Last year I had an experience with someone I’ve known for over 10 years.

“He leaned in to kiss me and I smelled death on his breath. I was just like, “I don’t know if I can do this.”