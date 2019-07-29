Naomi Campbell disinfects her seat when she flies

Naomi Campbell doesn’t want to catch any germs when she’s flying so she cleans the seat and wears a mask.

The 49-year-old supermodel carries a pair of rubber medical gloves and a pack of Dettol wipes in her handbag when she travels on an aeroplane.

It’s become her ritual to clean the seat, tray table, television remote, window shutter and armrests around her before she’ll sit down as she’s worried about infection.

Speaking in her YouTube video, which documented her journey, Naomi said: “Dettol wipes. Clean everything you touch. Anything you could possibly touch. All this stuff [scrubbing the remote control that is attached to the chair], anything that you put your hands on. This is what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”

But before she’s ready for takeoff, Campbell whips out her face mask to protect herself from breathing in any illnesses from other passengers.