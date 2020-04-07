Naomi Campbell plans to ‘simplify’ her life post-COVID-19 pandemic

Naomi Campbell plans to ‘simplify’ her life post-COVID-19 pandemicTuesday, April 07, 2020
|
Naomi
Campbell plans to “simplify” her life after the coronavirus pandemic
ends.
The 49-year-old supermodel has admitted she wants to make a number of changes to how she behaves and spends her time once social distancing measures are lifting.
Speaking to her friend Cindy Crawford on her online show No Filter with Naomi, she said: “There’s a lot of things I would not do the same. I want to simplify my life in many different ways.”
The British beauty thinks the pandemic has given the world a “new reset” and awarded the planet a much-needed “break” from the hustle and bustle of life.
She said: “I don’t think it’s ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this…I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break. I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, it’s too much.”
And Naomi is “loving” the more “still” life she’s able to lead at the moment, though she also acknowledged she’s lost people in her life to the disease and knows others who have too.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy