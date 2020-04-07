Naomi Campbell plans to ‘simplify’ her life post-COVID-19 pandemic

Naomi

Campbell plans to “simplify” her life after the coronavirus pandemic

ends.

The 49-year-old supermodel has admitted she wants to make a number of changes to how she behaves and spends her time once social distancing measures are lifting.

Speaking to her friend Cindy Crawford on her online show No Filter with Naomi, she said: “There’s a lot of things I would not do the same. I want to simplify my life in many different ways.”

The British beauty thinks the pandemic has given the world a “new reset” and awarded the planet a much-needed “break” from the hustle and bustle of life.

She said: “I don’t think it’s ever gonna go back the same, in terms of the hygiene. For me, never. But when we get this…I will call it a new reset because I really felt like the planet, Mother Nature, needed a break. I felt like a lot of gluttony and excess that this truly was just like, it’s too much.”

And Naomi is “loving” the more “still” life she’s able to lead at the moment, though she also acknowledged she’s lost people in her life to the disease and knows others who have too.