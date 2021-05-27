Naomi Campbell shares she welcomed her daughter to the sounds of Bob Marley

40 years after his passing and the legendary Jamaican singer, Bob Marley, continues to inspire and entertain with his music.

And it was with the soothing sounds of Marley’s music, that supermodel Naomi Campbell ushered her baby daughter into the world.

Campbell made the revelation while speaking on her YouTube show No Filter With Naomi, as she interviewed guest DJ D-Nice.

As the duo passionately talked about the power of good music, Campbell revealed that Marley’s music had been playing when her daughter was born.

“In one of my most special moments, you know, I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing,” said Campbell.

“I mean, that’s my roots! You know, that’s my roots,” she added, in reference to the fact that her mother, Valerie Morris, is a Jamaican-born dancer.

DJ D-Nice also shared that he could relate, going on to share the impact of Marley’s music on his “Club Quarantine” Instagram livestreams, which has become a hit among online audiences during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Campbell last week announced on Instagram that she had welcomed her first child, sharing a photo of her hand holding the baby’s feet.