Naomi Campbell stuns on Vogue cover, talks racism and more

Naomi Campbell stuns on Vogue cover, talks racism and moreTuesday, October 20, 2020
Naomi Campbell has graced the covers of magazines for more than three decades, charting the way for many black models since she walked her first runway at age 16.
Now 50-years-old, the supermodel of Jamaican ancestry is just as outspoken as when she first hit the scene.
“I never used to say the word racism; I just used to say, it’s territorialism,” says Campbell.
Campbell fronts the November issue of American Vogue, and opens up about racism in the industry that often rewards Caucasian models over equally talented black ones.
“I never used to say the word racism; I just used to say, it’s territorialism,” she says of her decades of interventions and advocacy for black models. “I never wanted people to say that I used that as an excuse, that I was throwing that word out. Now I’m happy that everyone’s all on the same page, that everyone feels comfortable to come out about their experiences without feeling some stigma. But for me, nothing’s changed. I’m going to speak the same way.”
Campbell told Vogue, “There were a few things that I would do when I was younger that I was told were bad for my race. Now the things I do are not just for me anymore. I think more of my culture and my race, as opposed to thinking about just me.”
Vogue’s November issue is available on newsstands on October 27.
