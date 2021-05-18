Naomi Campbell welcomes first baby

Naomi Campbell is now a mom.

The 50-year-old supermodel gave her Instagram followers a nice little surprise on Tuesday morning when she posted a photo of her cradling a newborn baby.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she captioned the photo.

Her comment section was immediately flooded with several famous friends congratulating her on this new journey.

Zoe Saldana, who wrote, “ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!”

Marc Jacobs commented, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ”

“Many many many congratulations to you and to your family,” wrote Jodie Turner-Smith, “the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!!

In an interview with ES Magazine in 2017, Campbell said she’s always wanted children.

“I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want,” she said.

Asked if she would have the child herself rather than adopt, she replied: “Maybe. Maybe… Maybe.”