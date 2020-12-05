Naomi Cowan does cover of Mariah Carey’s ‘Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)’Saturday, December 05, 2020
|
Jamaican
singer Naomi Cowan has done a cover version of Mariah Carey’s Miss You Most
(At Christmas Time) that was released in 1994.
The track was part of Carey’s Merry Christmas album that also includes her chart-topping track All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Cowan brought new life to the Mariah Carey track when she released her version of the classic earlier this week.
She explained that Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire suggested that she release a track for the season, and she opted to do a cover song.
The track was produced by Tessellated and Circa Eleven.
So far, people who have gotten a taste of the song online are loving it.
“Yes my girl keep it locked for the holiday as we celebrate this special time of the year,” said her mother, Carlene Davis, who released Santa Claus (Do You Ever Come to the Ghetto) in the 1980s.
“My favorite Christmas song! Love the sultry vibe of your voice, Nay,” another person added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy