Naomi Cowan does cover of Mariah Carey’s ‘Miss You Most (At Christmas Time)’

Jamaican

singer Naomi Cowan has done a cover version of Mariah Carey’s Miss You Most

(At Christmas Time) that was released in 1994.

The track was part of Carey’s Merry Christmas album that also includes her chart-topping track All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Cowan brought new life to the Mariah Carey track when she released her version of the classic earlier this week.

She explained that Major Lazer’s Walshy Fire suggested that she release a track for the season, and she opted to do a cover song.

The track was produced by Tessellated and Circa Eleven.

So far, people who have gotten a taste of the song online are loving it.

“Yes my girl keep it locked for the holiday as we celebrate this special time of the year,” said her mother, Carlene Davis, who released Santa Claus (Do You Ever Come to the Ghetto) in the 1980s.

“My favorite Christmas song! Love the sultry vibe of your voice, Nay,” another person added.